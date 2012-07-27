(Adds reasons for loss, growth outlook)
MEXICO CITY, July 27 Mexican homebuilder Urbi
turned unprofitable in the second quarter, posting a
loss of 125.4 million pesos ($9.4 million), as a weaker peso
increased its cost of paying off dollar-denominated debt.
The company reported net profits in the last four quarters,
including 658.6 million pesos in the 2011 second quarter.
Urbi said it would have had a net profit in the
April-to-June period if not for the peso's volatility and
derivatives bets.
The company expects to gradually return to growth by the
second half of 2013, Urbi said in a statement to the Mexican
stock exchange.
Revenue was 3.9 billion pesos, nearly unchanged from the
year-ago period, it said.
($1=13.3396 pesos at end June)
(Reporting by Ioan Grillo; Editing by Gary Hill)