LONDON Aug 10 Plans have been made to form a
consortium to buy a 66 percent stake in the
government-controlled nuclear group Urenco for as much as 7
billion euro ($8.62 billion), the Financial Times said on
Friday.
The attempt to build a consortium to buy the stake is being
led by Patrick Upson, a former chief executive of a joint
venture between Areva and Urenco called Enrichment
Technology Company that provides enrichment plant design
services and gas centrifuge technology.
Urenco is owned by German utilities RWE and E.ON
, which jointly hold 33 percent, as well as the Dutch
and British governments, which each have one-third of the
company's equity.
Any deal would have to be agreed by all shareholders, but
the Dutch government wants to retain its 33 percent holding,
people close to the process are cited as saying.
"Urenco is a particularly sensitive asset. The commitment to
the process of selling is greater than before," one of the
people familiar with the matter is quoted as saying.
($1 = 0.8124 euros)
(Reporting by Stephen Mangan)