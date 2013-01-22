BERLIN Jan 22 The German government is aware of the intention of the country's two biggest utilities to sell their stakes in the world's second-biggest nuclear fuel producer Urenco.

"As far as the German government is aware, there are currently no sales negotiations under way," the German economy ministry said in a written response to questions from a member of the German parliament.

Earlier on Tuesday, German utility RWE - which together with peer E.ON owns a third in Urenco - said that stake in the nuclear fuel group was no longer key to its business.