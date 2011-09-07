FRANKFURT, Sept 7 German utilities RWE and E.ON (EONGn.DE) are considering a sale of their stake in Urenco, a service provider to nuclear power plant operators, a newspaper reported on Wednesday.

The two utilities, burdened by the German government's decision to phase out nuclear power, have hired outside consultants to prepare the divestment, newspaper Handelsblatt reported, citing sources from both utilities.

Plans are at an early stage, it added.

The two German utilities own a third of Britain-based Urenco, whose services include uranium enrichment, with Britain and the Netherlands also holding a third each.

The British government has been looking into a sale of their stake in the uranium-processing firm since 2009. (Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)