China stocks rise after better-than-expected factory surveys; Hong Kong flat
* China factory activity expanded faster than expected in Feb
AMSTERDAM May 23 The Netherlands is willing to sell its 33 percent stake in nuclear fuel producer Urenco, but wants governments to retain a majority holding in the firm, the Dutch finance ministry said on Thursday.
Britain also holds a 33 percent stake, while the remaining third is held by two German utilities companies. The three countries are in complicated talks about selling a stake in the security-sensitive firm.
"At the moment the Netherlands and the UK as public shareholders together have a majority. This gives them enough influence in the company to safeguard public interests," the ministry said.
It added that a sale by the two public shareholders to private shareholders could lead to a situation whereby public shareholders no longer would have a majority.
"The Dutch government considers this would be an undesirable situation," the statement said. (Reporting by Geert De Clercq; Editing by Mark Potter)
* China factory activity expanded faster than expected in Feb
SAN FRANCISCO, Feb 28 A company now owned by Uber last year quietly bought a small firm specializing in sensor technology used in autonomous vehicles, giving the ride services company a patent in the technology and possibly a defense against a trade secrets theft lawsuit filed against it by rival Alphabet Inc.
SAN FRANCISCO, Feb 28 Uber Technologies Inc Chief Executive Travis Kalanick on Tuesday said it was time for him to "grow up" and get help after a video was published showing him getting into an argument with a driver for the ride service who complained about pay rates.