LONDON, Sept 3 London-based nuclear fuel maker Urenco reported a 19 percent rise in first half core profit but warned that weak uranium prices will keep pressure on its business along with poor demand and swelling inventories.

Urenco, jointly owned by the German, British and Dutch governments, has been struggling with slower demand for its products since the 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster that triggered the shutdown of various stations around the world.

"Continued pricing pressures are anticipated, alongside a relative slowdown of the nuclear market and increased worldwide inventories in the coming years," said Urenco in its half-year financial statement.

The nuclear fuel supplier, whose German government stakes are managed by utilities RWE and E.ON, reported a 36 percent rise in year-on-year first-half revenue to 524 million euros ($688 million).

This lifted half-year core profit by 19 percent to 380 million euros, following a 2013 dividend payment of 340 million euros.

The company's contracts tend to be long term with intermittent payments, so that half-year results can be skewed by when payments are received.

The slowdown in demand for nuclear fuel saw Urenco's inventories value rise by 111 million euros over the six months to 464 million euros.

The company, which said its share of the global uranium enrichment supply market was around 30 percent, reported that its order book out to 2025 was worth 16 billion euros.

Germany, Britain and the Netherlands set up Urenco more than 40 years ago as part of a non-proliferation agreement but are now looking to sell parts of the firm.

The sales process has been slow however and RWE said earlier this month a deal would not happen before the end of this year. ($1 = 0.7614 euros) (Reporting by Karolin Schaps; Editing by Michael Urquhart)