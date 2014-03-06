* FY EBITDA falls to 968 mln euros from 1.01 billion

* Revenue down to 1.52 bln euros from 1.60 bln

* Co confident global nuclear industry will continue to grow

LONDON, March 6 Nuclear fuel enrichment firm Urenco, jointly owned by the German, British and Dutch governments, reported a 4 percent drop in full-year core earnings as customer demand slowed.

The London-based company, which its owners are looking to partly sell, saw 2013 earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fall to 968 million euros ($1.3 billion) from 1.01 billion the previous year.

Revenue fell to 1.52 billion euros from a record 1.60 billion the year before.

A move away from nuclear power generation in key markets such as Japan following the Fukushima disaster started a decline in demand for the fuel that powers the plants, hitting Urenco's core business.

On the back of weak demand, the firm's inventories have swelled, nearly doubling in value year-on-year to 353.2 million euros.

"I remain confident that the global nuclear industry will continue to grow," said Chief Executive Helmut Engelbrecht in a statement.

German utility RWE, which owns a third of Urenco together with peer E.ON on behalf of the German government, said this week its sale of a stake in the company would not happen this year.

Germany, Britain and the Netherlands set up Urenco more than 40 years ago and are looking to sell parts of the firm which is estimated to be worth up to 10 billion euros.