LONDON Feb 8 A potential change of ownership of Urenco, the world's second biggest producer of nuclear fuel, would be complicated due to its ownership structure, Chief Executive Helmut Engelbrecht said.

Speculation has resurfaced about a sale of the unlisted firm, jointly owned by the British and Dutch governments and two German utilities.

"You shouldn't underestimate that this political constellation, the cooperation of the three countries, is a very challenging one," he said.

"Whether that results in a rapid change in the shareholding or whether the debate will go on, that remains to be seen," he added in an interview with Reuters this week, declining further comment on the issue.

During the interview, Engelbrecht also said Europe should seize the chance to develop a new generation of "plug and play" micro nuclear reactors that could compete with wind farms as a safe, low-carbon energy source.

Urenco was set up in 1971 under the Treaty of Almelo between the three countries, which regulates the use of uranium enrichment for civil purposes.

On Jan. 22, Germany gave the green light to plans by utilities RWE and EO.N to sell their stakes in Urenco, clearing the way for a long-awaited tender for the firm.

Sources have told Reuters that Areva and Japan's Toshiba Corp were considering bids for the company and a former Urenco director has told Reuters a consortium was ready to make a bid for Urenco, which it values at around 10 billion euros.