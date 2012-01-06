(Updates with Reuters sources, adds detail)
By Sophie Sassard
LONDON Jan 6 The Dutch government has
appointed Credit Suisse to advise on a potential sale
of its 33 percent stake in UK-based uranium enrichment company
Urenco, people familiar with the situation told Reuters on
Friday.
While this signals a strategic review could get underway
this year, a sale of Urenco is unlikely to be finalised in 2012,
one person said, pointing to the dossier's political sensitivity
and the difficulty in finding suitable investors to replace
Dutch and British government shareholders.
"Urenco is a glacial situation. We are currently in a
defrosting process," the person said.
The move is likely to encourage Britain, which has been
seeking to dispose of its 33 percent stake in Urenco for several
years, to hire a financial adviser too as there is now more
chance of getting all shareholders to the negotiating table, the
person said.
German utilities RWE and E.On, which
jointly control the remaining third of Urenco, are thought to
have lined up Bank of America Merrill Lynch to advise on
their options but have not yet decided to sell, the Financial
Times reported.
Urenco is controlled by a shareholding pact aimed at
preventing its cutting-edge centrifuge technology from ending up
in inappropriate hands.
Any change in the shareholding structure would be highly
complicated and require some time, the people said.
Urenco's unique technological position in an industry
dominated by only four players would make the company attractive
to energy players including French nuclear group Areva
, EDF, GDF-Suez, Enel
, Russia's Rosatom, Usec of the United States,
Japanese energy players like Tokyo Electric Power and
Chinese conglomerates.
But any non-European investor would likely face significant
political hurdles while utility groups in Europe may lack
financial firepower, the sources said.
Timing is not ideal for Areva as it is cutting its
investment program by 34 percent to deleverage the business.
The French group is closely following developments at Urenco
but has not mandated a bank yet, a person at the company said,
dismissing an FT report saying that Nomura had been appointed.
The size of Urenco, which is worth about 6 billion pounds
($9.3 billion), means that a large spectrum of buyers should be
considered, one of the people said.
A possible scenario could feature a sale to a public-private
consortium comprising state-backed European trade players,
private equity firms and institutional investors, the persons
said. Exiting governments would likely retain a golden share,
the people added.
GDF-Suez's balance sheet would be strong enough to
take a 20 percent stake in Urenco but whether its shareholders
would support an upstream diversification in nuclear is a
different story, the people and several analysts said.
Among the other options which are part of the forthcoming
strategic review, an initial public offering seems the least
likely route as several parties would have concerns about giving
such a strategic business too much transparency and exposure to
market volatility, one of the people said.
Areva, the Dutch government, Credit Suisse, and Nomura
declined to comment. Urenco was not available for comment.
($1 = 0.6460 British pounds)
