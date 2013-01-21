(Corrects second paragraph to show Dutch stake in Urenco is 33 percent not 30)

AMSTERDAM Jan 21 German utilities RWE and E.ON are seeking to sell their stakes in nuclear enrichment firm Urenco and are talking to potential buyers, a spokeswoman for the Dutch ministry for economic affairs said.

She said that the Dutch government is not considering a sale of its 33-percent stake in Urenco.

The two German utilities own a third of Britain-based Urenco, whose services include uranium enrichment, with Britain and the Netherlands also holding a third each. (Reporting by Ivana Sekularac; Editing by Anthony Barker)