MONTEVIDEO, June 14 Uruguay's gross domestic product rose 4.2 percent in the first quarter compared with the same period of 2011 and increased 1.9 percent from the fourth quarter, the central bank said on Thursday.

The South American country's GDP rose 5.7 percent in 2011, marking a ninth straight year of growth, but the pace of expansion slowed considerably in the last three months of the year. (Reporting by Malena Castaldi and Helen Popper; Editing by Padraic Cassidy)