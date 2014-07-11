KIEV, July 11 A separatist rebel attack with
Grad missiles in eastern Ukraine may have killed as many as 30
soldiers and border guards on Friday and final casualties may be
even higher, said Zoryan Shkyryak, an adviser to Interior
Minister Arseny Avakov.
"Up to thirty (were killed). It is not excluded that the
number of victims will rise because these blood-thirsty scum
despicably shot from Grad (missile) systems and there is
destruction," he said speaking at a news conference.
(Reporting by Naalia Zinets, Writing by Thomas Grove; editing
by Richard Balmforth)