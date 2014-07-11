KIEV, July 11 A separatist rebel attack with Grad missiles in eastern Ukraine may have killed as many as 30 soldiers and border guards on Friday and final casualties may be even higher, said Zoryan Shkyryak, an adviser to Interior Minister Arseny Avakov.

"Up to thirty (were killed). It is not excluded that the number of victims will rise because these blood-thirsty scum despicably shot from Grad (missile) systems and there is destruction," he said speaking at a news conference.

(Reporting by Naalia Zinets, Writing by Thomas Grove; editing by Richard Balmforth)