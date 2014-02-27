UPDATE 2-Oil prices jump after data shows surprise U.S. stock draw
* Goldman says compliance with oil production cuts remains high
KIEV Feb 27 Ukraine's parliament agreed on Thursday the country should be led by a coalition government and proposed former economy minister Arseny Yatseniuk to lead it as prime minister.
"Our country is on the brink of economic and political collapse," he told parliament after his nomination, warning that Ukraine faced threats to its territorial integrity and promising to pursue European integration.
* Goldman says compliance with oil production cuts remains high
* Permitting "all kinds" of imports hits domestic market -official
* Graphic of China available crude vs. Refinery runs: http://tmsnrt.rs/2mqDu2E