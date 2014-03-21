MOSCOW, March 21 Russia's upper house of parliament unanimously approved a treaty on annexing Ukraine's Crimea region on Friday, clearing the way for President Vladimir Putin to sign it into law.

The Federation Council followed the State Duma lower house by voting for the treaty. Putin was expected to complete the ratification process by signing the treaty at a ceremony with the speakers of both chambers later on Friday. (Reporting by Maria Tsvetkova, Editing by Timothy Heritage)