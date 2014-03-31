(Adds quotes, details, context)
SIMFEROPOL, Crimea, March 31 Russia will make
Crimea a special economic zone offering tax breaks and reduced
bureaucracy to attract investors, Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev
said on Monday.
"Our aim is to make the peninsula as attractive as possible
to investors, so that it can generate sufficient income for its
own development," Medvedev told a Russian government meeting on
the Black Sea peninsula, which Moscow has annexed from Ukraine.
The absorption of Crimea and its 2 million residents creates
an added financial burden on Russia, which is struggling with
slow growth and facing Western sanctions over what the United
States and European Union say is an illegal land grab.
Medvedev said pensions for Crimeans would be raised
gradually over the coming months until they reach the national
level, and promised upgrades of the peninsula's roads and other
infrastructure.
But his remarks indicated the Kremlin hopes Crimea, which he
said had "colossal prospects" for tourism income, will become
self-sufficient in fairly short order.
"There are opportunities for this - we have taken everything
into consideration," Medvedev said. He said the special economic
zone "will allow for the use of special tax and customs regimes
in Crimea, and also minimise administrative procedures."
(Reporting Darya Korsunskaya and Steve Gutterman, Writing by
