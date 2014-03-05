KIEV, March 5 Russia's deployment of forces in
the Crimea region is having an "extremely negative" impact on
the country's economy, Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk said on
Wednesday.
He also said at the start of a government meeting that the
situation in Ukraine remained difficult, with Russian forces in
control of the Black Sea peninsula.
"The Russian aggression on Ukraine's territory is having
political and economic consequences," Yatseniuk said in remarks
shown on television. "The presence of the Russian military on
Ukraine's territory is having an extremely negative effect on
Ukraine' economy."
He gave no details but the new government is holding talks
with the International Monetary Fund on financial assistance to
avert bankruptcy.