* Kiev's ceasefire due to expire at 1900 GMT
* Poroshenko meets his security chiefs to discuss next step
* Talks with Russian, French, German leaders
(Adds contact group to meet again)
By Richard Balmforth
KIEV, June 30 Ukrainian President Petro
Poroshenko called a meeting of his security chiefs on Monday to
decide whether to extend a shaky ceasefire in the war against
separatists that was due to lapse at 10 p.m. (1900 GMT).
Poroshenko consulted the national security and defence
council after four-way telephone discussions with the leaders of
Germany, France and Russia aimed at helping end the situation in
Ukraine's Russian-speaking east where government forces have
been battling pro-Russian separatists since April.
His office said the four leaders backed a further meeting of
the so-called contact group involving separatist leaders, a
former Ukrainian president, a senior representative of the OSCE
rights and security body and Moscow's ambassador to Kiev.
The group, which seeks to defuse the crisis, would consider
options for a new ceasefire between the opposing sides, work to
set up effective border controls and secure the release of
hostages on both sides.
But Poroshenko's office did not make clear whether he would
recommend a further extension to the ceasefire from Monday night
when he met his security chiefs. He is facing calls from some of
them not to extend it because of Ukrainian military losses in
the past seven days.
Since the ceasefire began on June 20, a total of 27
Ukrainian servicemen have been killed and 69 wounded, a
statement tweeted by the foreign ministry said.
Before the meeting, Vitaly Yarema, the prosecutor-general,
said: "We have to end this and clean our territory of terrorists
and give people the chance of living in a normal country."
Poroshenko extended the original week-long ceasefire by 72
hours last Friday at the urging of the West and Russia, but many
on the government side say the separatists are using the time to
regroup and rearm.
SANCTIONS WARNING
The four-way telephone talks again brought Poroshenko
together with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President
Francois Hollande and Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Poroshenko had urged Putin on Sunday to strengthen Russian
control over its borders to prevent militants and arms entering
Ukraine after violence led to breaches of a truce there.
The European Union, which signed a landmark free-trade pact
with Ukraine on Friday, has warned it could impose more
sanctions unless pro-Russian rebels act to wind down the crisis
in the east of the country by Monday.
Putin again urged that the ceasefire in eastern Ukraine be
extended and a control mechanism to monitor the truce set up,
with the participation of the Organisation for Security and
Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), the Kremlin said in a separate
statement after the talks on Monday.
"The leaders spoke in favour of convening a third round of
consultations between Kiev and south-eastern regions as soon as
possible," it added.
Hollande's office said Russia's and Ukraine's foreign
ministers would be in touch later and that a contact group on
Ukraine would meet to discuss implementing agreed moves.
Speaking after the presidents' call, Russian Foreign
Minister Sergei Lavrov told Russian state TV that Moscow was
ready to allow monitors from the OSCE security and rights
watchdog and Ukraine's border guards to the Russian side of the
border for joint control.
Reporting by Ingrid Melander in Paris; and Gabriela Baczynska in Moscow
in Moscow, Additional reporting by Elizabeth Pineau in Paris;
Writing by Richard Balmforth