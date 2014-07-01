* Poroshenko says forces will "attack and free our lands"
* Blames rebels for failing to adhere to ceasefire
* Dismisses Russian offers to defuse crisis
* Truce expired late on Monday
* Talks with Russian, French, German leaders
By Richard Balmforth and Thomas Grove
KIEV, July 1 Ukrainian President Petro
Poroshenko said on Tuesday government forces would renew
offensive operations against rebels and "free our lands", hours
after a ceasefire to allow for peace talks with the pro-Russian
separatists had expired.
Poroshenko, who accuses Russia of fanning violence in
eastern Ukraine, dismissed Moscow's offers to defuse the crisis,
and blamed the rebels for failing to keep to the truce or follow
a peace plan he had outlined.
"We will attack and free our lands. The decision not to
continue the ceasefire is our answer to terrorists, militants
and marauders," he said in a televised statement delivered in
front of the blue-and-yellow Ukrainian flag.
The announcement came after a four-way phone call with
Russian President Vladimir Putin and German and French leaders
aimed at helping end the crisis in Ukraine's Russian-speaking
east where government forces have been battling rebels since
April.
Poroshenko had extended a government ceasefire last week
until 10 p.m. (1900 GMT) on Monday to allow for peace talks with
the so-called contact group involving separatist leaders, a
former Ukrainian president, a senior representative of the OSCE
rights and security body and Moscow's ambassador to Kiev.
"The unique chance to implement the peace plan was not
realised. It happened because of the criminal actions of the
militants. They publicly declared their unwillingness to support
the peace plan as a whole and in particular the ceasefire,"
Poroshenko said.
Moscow could face more penalties from the European Union on
top of existing asset freezes and visa bans unless pro-Russian
rebels act to wind down the crisis in the Ukraine's Donetsk and
Luhansk provinces.
Before his announcement, Poroshenko had met with security
chiefs, some of whom had called against a ceasefire extension
because of military losses and fears that the rebels were using
it as an opportunity to regroup and rearm.
A statement tweeted by the Foreign Ministry said 27
Ukrainian servicemen had been killed and 69 wounded since the
ceasefire began on June 20.
SANCTIONS WARNING
Putin had urged during the telephone call for an extended
ceasefire, a Kremlin statement said.
At Putin's request, the Russian parliament last week revoked
the right it had granted him in March to invade Ukraine in
defence of its Russian-speakers.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told state TV Moscow
was ready to allow OSCE security and rights watchdog monitors
and Ukraine's border guards to enter the Russian side of the
border for joint control. Kiev accuses Russia of letting
fighters and weapons to cross the porous border into eastern
Ukraine.
"The revocation of permission (by lawmakers) to send Russian
troops into Ukraine was positive but symbolic," Poroshenko said.
"We also did not expect any concrete steps on the de-escalation
of the situation, including boosting control over the border."
EU leaders said on Friday they were ready to meet again at
any time to adopt more sanctions on Russia. Diplomats said they
could target new people and companies with asset freezes as
early as next week. More than 60 names are already on the list.
Although it has drawn up a list of hard-hitting economic
sanctions, the EU is still hesitating over deploying them
because of fears among some member states of antagonising
Russia, their major energy supplier.
Poroshenko, who had been under Western pressure to extend
the ceasefire, faced rising anger at home over the military
deaths. Local media said hundreds of people had gathered outside
of his administration building in Kiev in anticipation of a
statement on the fate of the truce.
In eastern Ukraine's flashpoint city of Slaviansk, a rebel
stronghold since separatists took over the city in April,
shelling could be heard, though it was unclear from which
direction it was coming from.
"There are no checkpoints here, this is a residential area.
Who could be bombing us here? There is nowhere to go and no way
to get there anyway," said Natalia, a pensioner.
Poroshenko said he was willing to return to a ceasefire "at
any moment" if it became clear that all sides were ready to
carry out all aspects of the peace plan, including the freeing
of hostages and creating effective border controls.
(Additional reporting by Natalia Zinets in Kiev, Ingrid
Melander and Elizabeth Pineau in Paris, Gabriela Baczynska in
Moscow, Maria Tsvetkova in Slaviansk, Writing by Thomas Grove;
Editing by Mohammad Zargham)