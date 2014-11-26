* U.S. also concerned over Russian "militarisation" of
Crimea
* General says "nothing off the table" on military aid for
Ukraine
(Adds quotes background)
KIEV Nov 26 Russian forces are still operating
in eastern Ukraine, providing the backbone of separatist rebels
fighting the Kiev government, NATO's top military commander said
on Wednesday after talks with Ukrainian leaders.
U.S. Air Force General Philip Breedlove, visiting Kiev as
head of U.S. forces in Europe, said Russia's "militarisation" of
the Crimea peninsula it annexed from Ukraine in March meant
Moscow could exert influence over almost the entire Black Sea
region.
Breedlove met Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko and
others in the pro-Western leadership to discuss ways the United
States could assist Kiev's defence potential in the conflict
with Russian-backed separatists in eastern territories.
Asked for an assessment of the situation, Breedlove said
Russian troops in the east were "training, equipping, giving
backbone ...helping (separatist) forces in the field."
Russia denies sending troops or equipment to the rebels but
accuses Kiev of using indiscriminate force against civilians in
the two eastern territories of Donetsk and Luhansk.
Breedlove said Russian forces were also helping the rebels
"understand the advanced weaponry that is being brought across",
referring to military equipment which Kiev and the West says is
being funnelled into Ukraine from Russia.
He said the United States remained concerned by Russia's
"militarisation" of the Crimea peninsula which included possible
stationing of coastal defence cruise missiles and surface-to-air
missiles "that are able to exert military influence over the
Black Sea."
The United States also continued to watch for indications
Russia might move "nuclear capabilities" onto the peninsula in
line with a Russian defence ministry announcement last March, he
said.
Breedlove's visit followed that of U.S. Vice-President Joe
Biden to Kiev last week at which he announced strong U.S.
support for a democratic Ukraine - but made no announcement of
any new non-lethal military aid.
Despite appeals by Kiev, NATO and NATO member countries have
drawn the line at providing weapons to Ukraine for fear of being
embroiled in a conflict with Russia on behalf of a country that
is not a member of the U.S.-led alliance.
Pressed on Wednesday to say whether Washington might change
its policy, he said the United States continued to look at
requirements in Ukraine and "nothing at this time is off the
table."
(Reporting by Richard Balmforth; editing by Ralph Boulton)