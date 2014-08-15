MOSCOW Aug 15 The Russian and Ukrainian chief of presidential staff met in Russia on Friday, the Kremlin press service was cited by the Russian Interfax news agency as saying.

Russian President Vladimir Putin's chief of staff Sergei Ivanov and Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko's aide Boris Lozhkin "discussed a wide range of issues," it said.

Among them was the format for talks between the foreign ministers of France, Germany, Ukraine and Russia on Sunday in Berlin, it said. (Reporting by Alissa de Carbonnel; Editing by Christian Lowe)