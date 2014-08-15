UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
MOSCOW Aug 15 The Russian and Ukrainian chief of presidential staff met in Russia on Friday, the Kremlin press service was cited by the Russian Interfax news agency as saying.
Russian President Vladimir Putin's chief of staff Sergei Ivanov and Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko's aide Boris Lozhkin "discussed a wide range of issues," it said.
Among them was the format for talks between the foreign ministers of France, Germany, Ukraine and Russia on Sunday in Berlin, it said. (Reporting by Alissa de Carbonnel; Editing by Christian Lowe)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts