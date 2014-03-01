* Putin talks to Obama, Holland, Ban
MOSCOW, March 2 Russian President Vladimir Putin
told U.S. President Barack Obama that Moscow reserved the right
to protect its interests and those of Russian speakers in
Ukraine if they come under threat, the Kremlin said.
In a statement posted online on Sunday, the Kremlin said
Obama had expressed concern about the possibility of Russian
military intervention in Ukraine after the upper house of
parliament authorised Putin to deploy the military in Ukraine.
"In response to the concern shown by Obama ... Putin drew
attention to the provocative, criminal actions by
ultra-nationalists, in essence encouraged by the current
authorities in Kiev," the statement said.
It said Putin had underlined that there are "real threats to
the life and health" of Russians in Ukraine.
"Vladimir Putin stressed that if violence spread further in
the eastern regions of Ukraine and in Crimea, Russia reserves
the right to protect its interests and those of Russian speakers
living there," it added.
Protesters opposed to the new authorities in Kiev staged
rallies in a number of cities on Saturday in the mostly Russian
speaking regions of southern and eastern Ukraine. Crimea is
Ukraine's only region with a majority ethnic Russian population.
The Kremlin said Putin also had telephone conversations with
French President Francois Hollande and U.N. Secretary-General
Ban Ki-moon.
Putin told Ban Russia would resort to "whatever measures are
necessary in compliance with international law" if violence is
committed against Russian speakers in Ukraine.
Putin also underlined to Hollande what he said was the real
threat facing Russian citizens in Ukraine since Moscow-backed
President Viktor Yanukovich was deposed by leaders Russia has
poured scorn on.