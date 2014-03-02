KIEV, March 2 Ukraine has called up all military
reserves and ordered its armed forces to be combat-ready as soon
as possible, the country's top security official said on Sunday.
Andriy Paruby, Secretary of the Security Council which
groups top security and defence chiefs, said an order had also
been given to the Foreign Ministry to seek U.S. and British help
in guaranteeing the security of Ukraine.
The decisions followed a vote by Russia's upper house of
parliament on Saturday which authorised President Vladimir Putin
to deploy troops in Ukraine.
Reading out the order after a meeting of the council, Paruby
said the Defence Ministry was to "organise and conduct training
with the necessary amount of people of military age."
Ukrainians up to the age of 40 are considered of
military-age. In the southern region of Crimea, which has an
ethnic Russian majority and is home to a Russian naval base,
armed groups have taken control of key buildings and
installations.
The armed forces, he said, would step up security at energy
facilities.