Marathon adds to Permian acreage with $700 mln buy

March 21 Marathon Oil Corp said on Tuesday it bought additional acreage in the Permian basin for about $700 million, the company's second purchase in less than two weeks as it focuses on higher-margin, lower-cost U.S. assets. The about 21,000 acres, situated in the Northern Delaware basin of New Mexico, was acquired from Black Mountain Oil & Gas and other private players, the company said.