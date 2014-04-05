KIEV, April 5 Ukrainian Energy Minister Yuri Prodan said on Saturday Kiev was still in negotiations with Moscow over reducing the price it pays for gas but will turn to an arbitration court if those talks fail to cut the cost of Russian gas.

Moscow raised its gas tariff for Kiev twice this week, almost doubling it in three days in moves Kiev said were political. (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Writing by Thomas Grove; Editing by David Holmes)