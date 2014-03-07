UPDATE 4-Oil hits three-month lows as inventories continue to rise
* Investors watching to see if OPEC will extend cuts (Updates with OPEC monthly report, sliding prices)
MOSCOW, March 7 Russia's upper house of parliament will support Crimea's decision if the Ukrainian region decides in a referendum to join Russia, RIA Novosti cited the head of the Federation Council as saying.
"If the people of Crimea take the decision in the referendum to join Russia, we, as the upper house (of parliament), will of course support such a decision," Valentina Matviyenko, head of the Russian Federation Council, was quoted as saying.
The Crimean parliament decided to hold a referendum on whether the region should join Russia on March 16.
* Investors watching to see if OPEC will extend cuts (Updates with OPEC monthly report, sliding prices)
* Oil falls as OPEC says stocks still rising despite output cuts
NEW YORK/BOSTON, March 14 Snow piled up rapidly in parts of the northeastern United States on Tuesday as a blizzard began blowing in, with residents being advised to stay at home, airlines grounding flights and schools canceling classes.