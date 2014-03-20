RPT-Hedge funds to reap big stock gains from bankruptcy of coal miner Peabody

By Tracy Rucinski and Tom Hals CHICAGO/WILMINGTON, Del, March 15 When leading U.S. coal miner Peabody Energy Corp emerges from bankruptcy next month, a group of seven investment funds could reap hundreds of millions of dollars in gains from an unusual sale of discounted company stock. Six hedge funds and a state investment fund together own about half of the company's unsecured bonds, according to a Jan