MOVES-SocGen, eVestment, Marketaxess
Feb 27 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
May 8 Engineering company URS Corp posted a higher first-quarter profit on Tuesday, boosted by its government services business.
The company reported first-quarter profit of $79.7 million, or $1.07 per share, versus $62.1 million, or 79 cents per share, a year before. (Reporting by Braden Reddall; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)
Feb 27 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
* GRAPHIC-2017 metal returns: http://tmsnrt.rs/2eqHKkL (Updates prices)
Feb 27 ABC's Sunday night broadcast of the 89th Academy Awards drew a 22.4 overnight rating, down 4 percent from last year's low-rated show, according to Nielsen data released by the Walt Disney Co unit.