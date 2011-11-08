Nov 8 Engineering company URS Corp URS.N
reported a net loss for the third quarter citing a large charge
for the impairment of goodwill, and its revenue fell short of
analysts' expectations.
The company said on Tuesday it had a net loss of $623.1
million, or $8.05 per share, including an after-tax non-cash
goodwill impairment charge of $699.3 million, or $9.03 per
share. In the year ago period the company reported a profit of
$70.4 million, or 87 cents per shares.
Excluding the charge, earnings for the most recent quarter
rose 8 percent to $76.2 million, or 98 cents per share.
Revenue rose 6 percent to $2.47 billion. Analysts had
expected $2.57 billion, according to the average on Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
(Reporting by Braden Reddall in San Francisco; editing by
Carol Bishopric)