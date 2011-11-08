Nov 8 Engineering company URS Corp URS.N reported a net loss for the third quarter citing a large charge for the impairment of goodwill, and its revenue fell short of analysts' expectations.

The company said on Tuesday it had a net loss of $623.1 million, or $8.05 per share, including an after-tax non-cash goodwill impairment charge of $699.3 million, or $9.03 per share. In the year ago period the company reported a profit of $70.4 million, or 87 cents per shares.

Excluding the charge, earnings for the most recent quarter rose 8 percent to $76.2 million, or 98 cents per share.

Revenue rose 6 percent to $2.47 billion. Analysts had expected $2.57 billion, according to the average on Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Braden Reddall in San Francisco; editing by Carol Bishopric)