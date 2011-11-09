* Q3 EPS excluding charge 98 cents vs 99 cents expected
* Trims 2011 revenue guidance by $200 million
Nov 8 Engineering company URS Corp URS.N
posted a third-quarter net loss on a big charge for a goodwill
write-off and its results otherwise fell short of analysts'
expectations.
The company reported on Tuesday a net loss of $623.1
million, or $8.05 per share, due to an after-tax non-cash
goodwill impairment charge of $699.3 million it said was
required by accounting standards.
"The impairment primarily is due to the volatile stock
market conditions in recent months," Chief Executive Martin
Koffel said. "While significant in size, it has no effect on
our cash position and no bearing on our operational performance
or on our outlook."
Excluding the charge, earnings for the most recent quarter
rose 8 percent to $76.2 million, or 98 cents per share, from
$70.4 million, or 87 cents per share, a year before. Revenue
rose 6 percent to $2.47 billion.
Analysts had expected earnings of 99 cents per share on
revenue of $2.57 billion, according to the average estimates on
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
URS is targeting 2011 profit of $3.60 to $3.70 per share on
revenue of $9.6 billion to $9.8 billion -- $200 million down
from previous revenue guidance. Analysts had been looking for a
profit of $3.58 per share on revenue of $9.8 billion.
"Although the economic environment remains volatile, we
continue to see favorable long-term trends in our key markets,"
Koffel told analysts on a conference call.
He said much of its U.S. defense work supports intelligence
programs, weapons demilitarization, flight training and
unmanned aerial vehicle programs.
"Given the critical mature of these programs, they are less
susceptible to budget reductions," he added.
Fluor Corp (FLR.N), the sector leader among publicly traded
companies, reported a weaker-than-expected profit last week,
rounding out a tough quarter for the industry. [ID:nN1E7A220G]
URS shares were unchanged in after-hours trading on
Tuesday.
