* Q3 EPS excluding charge 98 cents vs 99 cents expected

* Trims 2011 revenue guidance by $200 million (Adds comparison with analyst estimates, CEO comments)

Nov 8 Engineering company URS Corp URS.N posted a third-quarter net loss on a big charge for a goodwill write-off and its results otherwise fell short of analysts' expectations.

The company reported on Tuesday a net loss of $623.1 million, or $8.05 per share, due to an after-tax non-cash goodwill impairment charge of $699.3 million it said was required by accounting standards.

"The impairment primarily is due to the volatile stock market conditions in recent months," Chief Executive Martin Koffel said. "While significant in size, it has no effect on our cash position and no bearing on our operational performance or on our outlook."

Excluding the charge, earnings for the most recent quarter rose 8 percent to $76.2 million, or 98 cents per share, from $70.4 million, or 87 cents per share, a year before. Revenue rose 6 percent to $2.47 billion.

Analysts had expected earnings of 99 cents per share on revenue of $2.57 billion, according to the average estimates on Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

URS is targeting 2011 profit of $3.60 to $3.70 per share on revenue of $9.6 billion to $9.8 billion -- $200 million down from previous revenue guidance. Analysts had been looking for a profit of $3.58 per share on revenue of $9.8 billion.

"Although the economic environment remains volatile, we continue to see favorable long-term trends in our key markets," Koffel told analysts on a conference call.

He said much of its U.S. defense work supports intelligence programs, weapons demilitarization, flight training and unmanned aerial vehicle programs.

"Given the critical mature of these programs, they are less susceptible to budget reductions," he added.

Fluor Corp (FLR.N), the sector leader among publicly traded companies, reported a weaker-than-expected profit last week, rounding out a tough quarter for the industry. [ID:nN1E7A220G]

URS shares were unchanged in after-hours trading on Tuesday. (Reporting by Braden Reddall in San Francisco; editing by Carol Bishopric and Andre Grenon)