NEW YORK, July 11 URS Corp, an engineering and construction services company with a market value of $3.5 billion, has recently held talks with industry rivals and buyout firms about a potential sale of the company, people familiar with the matter said.

URS, which has been under pressure from activist investor Jana Partners to enhance shareholder value, has hired Citigroup and DBO Partners to contact potential buyers and gauge their interest in the past few months, the sources said on Friday.

It could not be learned if any of the recent discussions have led to offers or will result in a transaction. Some private equity firms that were approached have passed on a deal, according to the sources, who asked not to be named because the matter is not public.

Representatives for URS, Citigroup and DBO Partners could not be immediately reached for comment. (Reporting by Soyoung Kim and Mike Stone in New York)