BRIEF-Kohl's says launched profit improvement project "to take significant expense out"
* On conf call- Q4 average transaction value increased 3.8 percent
Aug 7 Engineering company URS Corp posted a higher adjusted second-quarter profit on Tuesday, lifted by work on emission control projects and nuclear plants as well as its mainstay government business.
Including charges for its $1.2 billion acquisition of Flint Energy Services, URS reported a second-quarter profit of $53.6 million, or 72 cents per diluted share, versus $66.8 million, or 86 cents per share, a year before.
But excluding charges related to the Flint deal, its earnings were $1 per share.
Operating profit from the federal services unit, which counts the U.S. Defense, Homeland Security, State and Treasury departments as customers, rose to $59.8 million from $45.8 million a year ago.
Overall, URS revenues rose 14 percent to $2.69 billion in the quarter, compared with the average estimate of $2.62 billion on Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
URS shares were quoted nearly 4 percent higher at $37.07 in after-hours trading.
(Reporting by Braden Reddall in San Francisco; Editing by Bernard Orr)
NEW YORK, Feb 23 U.S. 30-year mortgage rates inched higher in the latest week despite a drop in bond yields, according to mortgage finance agency Freddie Mac on Thursday.
By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, Feb 23 Yields on Brazilian interest rate futures narrowed on Thursday after the country's central bank signaled it could accelerate the pace of cuts to lift the economy from a deep recession. After the market close on Wednesday, central bank policymakers voted to cut the benchmark Selic rate by 75 basis points for the second straight time to 12.25 percent. A minority of traders had bet on a steeper cut of 100 basis points after several