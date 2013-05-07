UPDATE 6-Oil edges up after Iraq urges extension of OPEC cuts
* Iraq said to be ready to join OPEC output cuts in second half of 2017
May 7 Engineering company URS Corp posted a drop in quarterly profit on Tuesday as energy and construction work weakened compared with last year, while its backlog of projects also declined.
URS reported a first-quarter net profit of $71.9 million, or 96 cents per diluted share, versus $79.7 million, or $1.07 per share, a year before. Revenue rose 19 percent to $2.8 billion, lifted by its acquisition of Flint Energy Services last year.
* Iraq said to be ready to join OPEC output cuts in second half of 2017
* Indexes down: Dow 0.39 pct, S&P 0.57 pct, Nasdaq 0.66 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
* KKR will be investing nearly $1.4 billion in capital alongside investors through the firm's balance sheet and employee commitments Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: