BRIEF-Buffalo Wild Wings says will respond to Marcato’S presentation
* Buffalo wild wings inc says company welcomes input from shareholders and will respond to marcato’s presentation in due course Further company coverage:
(Corrects longest maturity date on bonds eligible for swap to 2036, removes incorrect reference to priority for dollar bonds)
Nov 13 Uruguay is out with a tender and exchange for up to $5.2 billion in existing dollar and euro bonds due between 2013 and 2036 while it looks to raise up to $2 billion through a new amortizer due in 2045, IFR, a unit of Thomson Reuters, said on Tuesday.
The government of the South American country is offering investors to tender existing bonds in exchange for new 2045 debt, while also offering an up to $500 million cash tender, which will be funded in part by the new issue, IFR said. (Reporting by IFR Team)
By Trevor Hunnicutt NEW YORK, Feb 22 Investors galloped into stocks for the third straight week, delivering U.S.-based funds invested in companies abroad the most cash since August 2015, Investment Company Institute data released on Wednesday show. World stock funds attracted $5.3 billion, the most since August 2015, the trade group said, as investors built up bets in relatively low-priced markets. "There is a perennial value investor who recognizes that we've had one
NEW YORK, Feb 22 A possible U.S. interest rate hike is on the table at a Federal Reserve policy meeting next month, Fed Governor Jerome Powell said on Wednesday, adding the central bank could tighten policy soon.