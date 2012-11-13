MONTEVIDEO Nov 13 Uruguay aims to issue up to $2 billion in a new global 2045 bond in a debt liability operation that could include swaps for shorter-dated paper and up to $500 million in cash buybacks, the government said on Tuesday.

The government will receive offers on the 2045 bonds and announce on Monday how much will be used to lengthen maturities through a debt exchange and how much will be sold for cash.

Up to $5 billion in dollar-denominated bonds maturing from 2013 to 2036 are eligible for the debt exchange, although the government will give priority to swapping bonds that mature by 2027. Those bonds would be exchanged for the new 2045 issue.

If there is not much interest in the swap, Uruguay could simply sell the new bonds for cash. Up to $500 million in the funds raised could be used in a separate cash tender offer that would target up to $2.7 billion in dollar- and euro-denominated bonds maturing from 2013 to 2027.

Investors will be able to make cash offers for the 2045 bonds just on Tuesday. Offers to join the debt swap will be accepted through Friday.

"There will be demand, above all from abroad," a pensions fund executive based in Montevideo said on condition of anonymity. "For the local market the primary debt issue is more attractive than the swap."

Uruguay has been moving away from dollar-denominated debt to reduce its exposure to currency risk. Local peso bonds now account for more than half of the Treasury's debt, up from 11 percent in 2004.

The country last issued global bonds in December 2011, when it sold $1 billion worth of 2028 bonds denominated in inflation-indexed units.