* Twelve-month inflation running above 6 percent target

* Central bank hikes marginal requirements on deposit growth

MONTEVIDEO, July 23 Uruguay's central bank said on Monday it will raise marginal reserve requirements on local and foreign currency deposits from Aug. 1 as part of its efforts to bring inflation within the official target range.

Banks in the South American country will have to abide by a marginal reserve requirement of 20 percent for deposits in Uruguayan pesos up from the current 15 percent. The requirement for foreign currency will rise to 40 percent from 27 percent.

Uruguay's marginal reserve requirements refers to the growth of deposits since April 2011, when the central bank introduced the new scheme to expand its monetary policy tools.

The central bank held its benchmark interest rate steady at 8.75 percent earlier this month, citing persistent concern about inflation even as growth slows.

Consumer prices rose 8.0 percent in the 12 months through June, slowing a touch from May's 8.06 percent 12-month reading, but still outside the central bank's 2012 target range for between 4.0 percent and 6.0 percent.

A recent central bank poll of local economists forecast inflation this year of 7.71 percent and Economy Minister Fernando Lorenzo has said the center-left government was "committed to having inflation within the target range." (Reporting by Felipe Llambias and Malena Castaldi; Writing by Helen Popper; Editing by Leslie Gevirtz)