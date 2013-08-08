DIARY-Top Economic Events to April 27
MONTEVIDEO Aug 7 Uruguay sold $2 billion in a new 2024 global bond at a yield of 4.521 percent as part of a debt liability operation that included a $982.5 million debt swap, the government said on Wednesday.
Earlier in the day the government had reported the debt swap portion of the deal at $996 million, but later amended the figure.
The bond was issued at a spread of 187.5 basis points over U.S. Treasuries.
In the deal, the South American country accepted offers to swap the new paper for dollar-denominated bonds maturing in 2015, 2017, 2022 and 2025 with a market value of $996 million.
The rest of the proceeds will be raised in cash to cover Uruguay's financial needs.
The sale was managed by HSBC and Deutsche Bank.
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
WASHINGTON, March 10 U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions abruptly asked the remaining 46 chief federal prosecutors left over from the Obama administration to resign on Friday, including Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara, who had been asked to stay on in November by then President-elect Donald Trump.