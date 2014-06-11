MONTEVIDEO, June 11 Uruguay sold its new 2050
bond at a yield of 5.121 percent and used $1.176 billion of the
total $2 billion issuance to buy back nearer-term bonds in a bid
to improve its debt profile, government data showed on
Wednesday.
The bond, with a 3.625 percent coupon, was issued on Tuesday
at a spread of 165 basis points over U.S. Treasuries.
The South American country said it would buy back
outstanding bonds due to mature in 2015, 2017, 2022, 2025, 2033,
2036 and 2045. The buyback is meant to help spread out its debt
payment schedule.
(Reporting by Malena Castaldi; Writing by Sarah Marsh; Editing
by Chizu Nomiyama)