DIARY-Emerging Markets Economic Events to March 31
MONTEVIDEO Dec 13 Uruguay's gross domestic product grew 3.0 percent in the third quarter compared with the same period last year and expanded 1.2 percent from the second quarter, the central bank said on Thursday.
The South American nation's economy grew a revised 3.9 percent in the second quarter year-on-year, the bank said.
TOKYO, Feb 13 The dollar gained against the yen early on Monday, with the market breathing a sigh of relief as the closely watched two-day U.S.-Japan summit held over the weekend was seen to have ended smoothly.