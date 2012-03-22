(Recasts, adds context)
MONTEVIDEO, March 22 Uruguay's economy cooled
off in the final quarter of 2011, expanding 3.5 percent from a
year earlier but shrinking 1.9 percent from the previous
quarter, the central bank said on Thursday.
The traditionally agriculture-based economy has grown at a
brisk pace since 2003, but the full-year growth figure of 5.7
percent came in slightly below official forecasts for 2011 -
reflecting the sharpness of the slowdown at the end of the year.
In 2010, the South American country's gross domestic product
rose 8.9 percent, revised upwards from 8.5 percent, central bank
data showed.
Overall economic growth was hit by a drought that affected
power generation and by a shutdown at the country's only oil
refinery, the central bank said.
The bank revised its third-quarter growth figures, raising
the quarterly year-on-year figure to 7.7 percent from 7.5
percent previously but lowering the expansion versus the second
quarter to 2.7 percent from 2.9 percent previously.
The sluggish GDP figure comes a week before the next
quarterly monetary policy committee meeting on March 29.
The central bank in December hiked its benchmark lending
rate by 75 basis points to 8.75 percent annually due to
persistent inflation concerns.
(Reporting by Malena Castaldi and Helen Popper; Editing by
James Dalgleish)