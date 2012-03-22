(Recasts, adds context)

MONTEVIDEO, March 22 Uruguay's economy cooled off in the final quarter of 2011, expanding 3.5 percent from a year earlier but shrinking 1.9 percent from the previous quarter, the central bank said on Thursday.

The traditionally agriculture-based economy has grown at a brisk pace since 2003, but the full-year growth figure of 5.7 percent came in slightly below official forecasts for 2011 - reflecting the sharpness of the slowdown at the end of the year.

In 2010, the South American country's gross domestic product rose 8.9 percent, revised upwards from 8.5 percent, central bank data showed.

Overall economic growth was hit by a drought that affected power generation and by a shutdown at the country's only oil refinery, the central bank said.

The bank revised its third-quarter growth figures, raising the quarterly year-on-year figure to 7.7 percent from 7.5 percent previously but lowering the expansion versus the second quarter to 2.7 percent from 2.9 percent previously.

The sluggish GDP figure comes a week before the next quarterly monetary policy committee meeting on March 29.

The central bank in December hiked its benchmark lending rate by 75 basis points to 8.75 percent annually due to persistent inflation concerns. (Reporting by Malena Castaldi and Helen Popper; Editing by James Dalgleish)