FOREX-Dollar sags on lower yields; euro zone risk in focus
* Dollar/yen hovers near 10-week low, sharp yield fall takes toll
* Growth slowed in comparison with first quarter
* Domestic demand expanded 11.9 pct yr/yr (Adds details on growth drivers)
MONTEVIDEO, Sept 14 Uruguay's gross domestic product rose 4.8 percent in the second quarter from a year earlier and expanded 0.5 percent compared with the first quarter, the central bank said on Wednesday.
This represented a slowdown in expansion from the first quarter, when the economy grew 6.6 percent year-on-year and 2.1 percent from the previous quarter.
Uruguay's traditionally agriculture-based economy was buoyed by domestic demand growth of 11.9 percent in the second quarter, compared with the same period of 2010.
Rising sales of automobiles, imported consumer goods and mobile phone and internet services helped fuel the expansion, according to the central bank.
The South American country, lodged between neighboring giants Brazil and Argentina, has grown at a fast clip since 2003. (Reporting by Malena Castaldi and Helen Popper; Writing by Hilary Burke; Editing by Dan Grebler)
* Dollar/yen hovers near 10-week low, sharp yield fall takes toll
SAO PAULO, Feb 8 The Brazilian government will send a bill to Congress proposing a fine on homebuyers who cancel the purchase of a property be limited to 10 percent of the value of the house, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday.
HONG KONG, Feb 9 Asian stocks looked set to consolidate around four-month highs on Thursday as a cautious Wall Street close and growing political risks in Europe force investors to the sidelines.