MONTEVIDEO, Sept 14 Uruguay's gross domestic product rose 4.8 percent in the second quarter from a year earlier and expanded 0.5 percent compared with the first quarter, the central bank said on Wednesday.

This represented a slowdown in expansion from the first quarter, when the economy grew 6.6 percent year-on-year and 2.1 percent from the previous quarter.

Uruguay's traditionally agriculture-based economy was buoyed by domestic demand growth of 11.9 percent in the second quarter, compared with the same period of 2010.

Rising sales of automobiles, imported consumer goods and mobile phone and internet services helped fuel the expansion, according to the central bank.

The South American country, lodged between neighboring giants Brazil and Argentina, has grown at a fast clip since 2003. (Reporting by Malena Castaldi and Helen Popper; Writing by Hilary Burke; Editing by Dan Grebler)