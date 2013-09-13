MONTEVIDEO, Sept 13 Uruguay's gross domestic product expanded 5.6 percent in the second quarter compared with the same period a year earlier and 2.1 percent compared with the first three months of this year, the central bank said on Friday.

The government of the South American country expects a 4 percent expansion in full-year 2013, while private analysts forecast more modest expansion of 3.45 percent, according to a central bank poll in August.