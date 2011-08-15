* Country's foreign investment doubled in last five years
MONTEVIDEO, Aug 15 Uruguay, a plucky little
country led by a former guerrilla leader whose most valuable
possession is an old Volkswagen Beetle, is angling to become a
new darling among global investors.
It is poised to regain investment-grade status after
getting two credit rating upgrades in the last month, and its
2003 voluntary debt renegotiation is cited as an example for
crisis-struck Europe.
Projects like a $1.9 billion pulp mill complex have pushed
investment to record highs, broadening out the economy's
traditional agricultural base.
And the South American country of just 3.3 million people
has grabbed headlines with recent soccer triumphs, including
July's Copa America win over neighboring rivals Brazil and
Argentina.
The victory was not a fluke.
Being sandwiched between South America's biggest economies
"is like being small in a pack of big dogs. You have to bark
the loudest and act the toughest or else you don't exist," said
Ignacio Otegui, head of Uruguay's construction chamber.
Uruguay demands respect from its neighbors but also earns
it from outsiders, who value its stable institutions, low
corruption levels and respect for the rule of law -- setting it
apart from many others in Latin America.
Foreign direct investment in Uruguay jumped to $1.63
billion last year, nearly doubling the amount in 2005.
Its small size will probably keep it off any list of hot
emerging markets, but "it does attract attention," said Jim
Barrineau, a New York-based strategist for ICE Canyon, a $2
billion emerging markets hedge fund.
"Uruguay is likely to be viewed as one of the best-run
countries in Latin America. What debt it does have is not very
actively traded because the fundamentals are so good that most
managers buy and hold," Barrineau said.
Despite all the praise, Uruguay has logistical, labor and
inflation hurdles to jump for it to transcend the current boom
in global food prices and sustain economic growth over time.
Its highways and ports are overwhelmed and energy supplies
are stretched thin. It lacks skilled labor and only half its
people finished high school.
"I am constantly receiving foreign investors in my office,"
said Vice President Danilo Astori. "But we shouldn't believe
we've reached our goal, or even gotten close. We've got to keep
working to improve."
Uruguay's economy has grown eight straight years above the
regional average, and expanded 8.5 percent in 2010.
Unemployment is hovering near a record low, mirroring trends
elsewhere in South America.
The country is a strategic gateway to the region's markets.
Its economy is based mainly on farming and cattle-ranching,
tourism and the pulp industry. Officials hope to develop the
mining sector by tapping a newly discovered iron-ore deposit.
Foreign companies investing or planning projects in Uruguay
include Finnish paper group UPM-Kymmene (UPM1V.HE),
Jersey-based miner Zamin Ferrous, Brazilian cement maker
Votorantim Cimentos and Repsol's Argentine unit, YPF (REP.MC).
Although the government changed political stripes after a
leftist coalition took power in 2005, pro-market policies have
remained in place.
President Jose "Pepe" Mujica -- a leftist and unusually
forthright politician who preaches anti-consumerism -- ruffled
feathers in the farming and business communities by saying he
would raise taxes on large land holdings.
But opposition to the proposal, even within his own
government's ranks, has stalled it. Astori said Uruguay has to
show investors it is not changing the rules mid-stream.
Such stability was key to attracting Montes del Plata -- a
joint venture between Chile's Arauco and Finnish paper maker
Stora Enso (STERV.HE) -- to Uruguay to build a new pulp mill.
"When you invest $2 billion, you are thinking about
recouping your investment in the long term," said Montes del
Plata's chief executive, Erwin Kaufmann. "You have to trust
that the rules of the game won't change ... you look for
political stability so that whether the right, left or center
governs, the broad macroeconomic guidelines are respected."
INFLATION
Uruguay has drawn heaps of praise from global bank analysts
recently but they point to a key stumbling block: inflation.
Consumer prices rose 8.25 percent in the 12 months through
July, well above the central bank's target range of 4 percent
to 6 percent by year's end. [ID:nN1E76Q2DP]
Inflation reflects international price rises as well as
robust domestic demand. It is hard to tame because Uruguay's
economy is very open and highly dollarized, limiting the
efficacy of monetary policy tools that target peso supply.
Uruguay faces a dilemma seen regionwide. The government can
fight inflation by either cutting spending -- which is
politically risky -- or by letting the currency appreciate
further against the dollar, which hurts competitiveness.
Exporters are already feeling the pinch from a stronger
local peso as well as rising transportation and labor costs,
said Marcos Guigou, head of Agronegocios del Plata, a grains
company founded in 2003 in partnership with Argentina's
so-called soy king, Gustavo Grobocopatel.
Guigou said the explosive growth in grains production in
the last decade is cooling due to rising costs, perennial port
delays and obstacles to improving soy and corn yields.
"Many companies have left the business. New ones come to
replace them, it's nothing catastrophic, but the situation is
not as comfortable as it was a few years ago," Guigou said.
Carlos Steneri, a former government debt official who now
works as an economic consultant, said while inflation is a
"messy" problem for the country, it is not a major concern for
investors.
"Business people don't pay the price of inflation, poor
people do," Steneri said. "Workers only get wage hikes once a
year but business people can raise prices once a month."
REGIONAL PROS, CONS
Steneri said Uruguay's main attraction for investors is its
coordinates on the map since the country serves as a key entry
point to the most dynamic axis in South America, which runs
from Santiago, Chile to Sao Paulo, Brazil.
Some global companies use Uruguay as a testing ground since
its small size makes it the perfect "laboratory" for forays
into the Mercosur trade bloc, which includes Brazil, Argentina,
Uruguay and Paraguay, Otegui said.
Historically, Uruguay's economic health has hinged on that
of its bigger neighbors. The country plunged into crisis when
Argentina defaulted on its debts and went into a deep recession
in 2001-02.
Since then, Uruguay has worked to diversify its production
and export markets, while also reducing dollar-denominated
government debt. Astori said that while Uruguay is not
delinking itself from the region, it is expanding trade ties
with Asia and elsewhere.
Still, while Uruguay's economy is more protected than it
was to its neighbors' ups-and-downs, its destiny is still
inevitably intertwined with theirs.
For now, that is good news. The region as a whole has more
solid finances, bigger cushions of foreign reserves and
healthier banking systems than it did before.
"These days Argentina isn't the one with problems, it's the
First World," Otegui said.
