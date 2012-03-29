MONTEVIDEO, March 29 Uruguay's central bank held its key interest rate unchanged at 8.75 percent on Thursday, the bank said in a statement after its quarterly rate-setting meeting.

Recent data showed Uruguay's economy cooled sharply in the final quarter of 2011. Inflation has eased slightly in the last few months, but still remains outside the government's target range. (Reporting by Malena Castaldi, Writing by Helen Popper)