* Monetary policy meeting keeps TPM stable at 8.75 percent
* Says stable prices and "prudence" remain the focus
* First quarter GDP data showed acceleration
(Adds context, quote)
MONTEVIDEO, July 3 Uruguay's central bank held
its benchmark interest rate steady at 8.75 percent on Tuesday,
citing "reasonable" economic growth and persistent concern about
inflation.
The South American country's central bank also held the rate
steady at its last quarterly rate-setting meeting in March,
meaning the last change was December's surprise hike of 75 basis
points.
"Uruguay's economy has again shown reasonable growth,
maintaining a high use of resources and firm domestic demand. At
the same time, there is a noticeable increase in credit - both
in local and foreign currency," the bank said in a statement.
"For that reason, the focus continues to be the stability of
internal prices and the need to maintain prudence on policy
decisions," it added.
Consumer prices rose 8.0 percent in the 12 months through
June, slowing a touch from May's 8.06 percent 12-month reading
but still outside the central bank's 2012 target range for
between 4.0 percent and 6.0 percent.
Tuesday's decision to keep the Monetary Policy Rate (TPM)
steady was expected by local and international economists.
In a poll published by Reuters, none of the 13 analysts
surveyed said they expected the bank to raise the TPM despite
the nagging inflationary pressure at home.
Uruguay's economy grew 4.2 percent in the first quarter
compared with a year earlier, accelerating from the previous
quarter.
The country's gross domestic product (GDP) rose 5.7 percent
in 2011, marking a ninth straight year of growth, but the pace
of expansion slowed in the last three months of 2011 to 3.5
percent year-on-year growth.
GDP shrank 1.6 percent in the fourth quarter from the
previous period, but it rebounded in the first three months of
this year to rise 1.9 percent.
(Reporting by Malena Castaldi; Writing by Helen Popper, editing
by Bernard Orr)