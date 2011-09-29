* Market expected central bank to keep key rate steady

* Bank hiked rate 50 basis points in June due to inflation (Recasts; adds details throughout)

MONTEVIDEO, Sept 29 Uruguay's central bank held its benchmark lending rate steady at 8.0 percent on Thursday, citing global financial turmoil and the need to stem price increases.

Analysts surveyed in a Reuters poll expected the bank to maintain the rate after hiking it by 50 basis points at its previous quarterly meeting in June. Three months earlier, the bank raised the key rate by 100 basis points.

"This decision was taken after taking into consideration the need to be alert in the fight against a fluctuation in prices, as well as the current global economic uncertainty," the central bank said.

The country's consumer price index rose 7.57 percent in the 12 months through August. The official target for full-year 2011 inflation is a range of between 4 percent and 6 percent.

"The inflation rate ... although it is above the target range, it has started to show a gradual path toward the target," the bank said in a statement.

The International Monetary Fund last week said that most Latin American countries can hold off on macroeconomic tightening measures for now as global uncertainties pose a risk to near-term growth forecasts. For details, see [ID:nW1E7JU00D]

Monetary tightening has already been interrupted in countries such as Brazil, which shocked markets on Aug. 31 when it cut its benchmark rate, citing the slowing U.S. economy and Europe's debt crisis.

Uruguay's gross domestic product rose 4.8 percent in the second quarter from a year earlier and expanded 0.5 percent compared with the first quarter, the central bank said earlier this month.

This represented a slowdown in expansion from the first quarter, when the economy grew 6.6 percent year-on-year and 2.1 percent from the previous quarter. [ID:nS1E78D15W]

Uruguay's agriculture-driven economy grew 8.5 percent in 2010 and the government forecasts a 6 percent expansion this year. [ID:nN1E7600R6]