* Market expected central bank to keep key rate steady
* Bank hiked rate 50 basis points in June due to inflation
MONTEVIDEO, Sept 29 Uruguay's central bank held
its benchmark lending rate steady at 8.0 percent on Thursday,
citing global financial turmoil and the need to stem price
increases.
Analysts surveyed in a Reuters poll expected the bank to
maintain the rate after hiking it by 50 basis points at its
previous quarterly meeting in June. Three months earlier, the
bank raised the key rate by 100 basis points.
"This decision was taken after taking into consideration
the need to be alert in the fight against a fluctuation in
prices, as well as the current global economic uncertainty,"
the central bank said.
The country's consumer price index rose 7.57 percent in the
12 months through August. The official target for full-year
2011 inflation is a range of between 4 percent and 6 percent.
"The inflation rate ... although it is above the target
range, it has started to show a gradual path toward the
target," the bank said in a statement.
The International Monetary Fund last week said that most
Latin American countries can hold off on macroeconomic
tightening measures for now as global uncertainties pose a risk
to near-term growth forecasts. For details, see
Monetary tightening has already been interrupted in
countries such as Brazil, which shocked markets on Aug. 31 when
it cut its benchmark rate, citing the slowing U.S. economy and
Europe's debt crisis.
Uruguay's gross domestic product rose 4.8 percent in the
second quarter from a year earlier and expanded 0.5 percent
compared with the first quarter, the central bank said earlier
this month.
This represented a slowdown in expansion from the first
quarter, when the economy grew 6.6 percent year-on-year and 2.1
Uruguay's agriculture-driven economy grew 8.5 percent in
2010 and the government forecasts a 6 percent expansion this
