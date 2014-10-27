(Recasts with Vazquez saying vote goes to runoff)
By Malena Castaldi and Esteban Farat
MONTEVIDEO Oct 26 Leftist ruling coalition
candidate Tabare Vazquez led Uruguay's presidential election on
Sunday but he fell short of a first-round victory and will go to
a runoff vote next month with the country's pioneering marijuana
bill hanging in the balance.
Vazquez of the Broad Front coalition said as results
trickled in that the race would go to a second round and he is
likely to face a nerve-jangling contest against young
center-right opposition candidate, Luis Lacalle Pou.
Exit polls showed Vazquez winning 44-46 percent of the vote
compared with 31-33 percent for Lacalle Pou of the National
Party.
Pedro Bordaberry of the Colorado Party was expected to win
about 14 percent and he quickly endorsed Lacalle Pou, meaning
the runoff election on Nov. 30 could be close.
Vazquez, 74, first brought the Broad Front to power in 2005.
His blend of pro-market economic policies and social welfare
measures that slashed poverty rates won broad support but he was
constitutionally barred from a second consecutive term.
His close ally and now outgoing President Jose Mujica
continued the model, which remains popular with many.
But others have become disenchanted with the scale of
Mujica's social reforms, including the legalization of abortion,
gay marriage and marijuana production and distribution.
"So we are killing babies now and the state will sell
marijuana," said Adriana Herrera, a 68-year-old pensioner. "My
frustration is not just with the handout policies but also with
the laws that have been approved that are terrible for the
country."
Lacalle Pou, 41, emerged as a strong candidate after an
unexpected victory in his party's primaries, and he campaigned
on a platform of change. He told Reuters last week he would try
to repeal the state-regulated production and sale of marijuana
if he won.
Official results came in very slowly. Late on Sunday night,
they showed a narrow lead for Vazquez with votes counted from
just over 400 out of 6,948 polling stations, .
CONSERVATIVE ALLIANCE
The Colorado Party's Bordaberry was swift to back Lacalle
Pou in the second round, saying he had "the best values" of the
two contenders.
"I will work every hour of the next 34 days to make sure
Lacalle Pou wins the runoff," Bordaberry, the son of a former
dictator, told his supporters.
Uruguay's $55 billion economy has grown an average 5.7
percent annually since 2005. The government forecasts lower
growth of 3 percent this year, although that is still better
than in neighboring giants Argentina and Brazil.
The number of Uruguayans living in poverty has fallen
sharply to 11.5 percent from more than a third in 2006.
"I want to stick with the Broad Front that ensures success,"
said Soledad Fernandez, a 27-year old student. "Vazquez and
Mujica looked after the vulnerable people."
Lacalle Pou's supporters argue it is time for change. They
say the surfing enthusiast and father of three is more in touch
with Uruguay today than the socialist old-guard and that he
brings a fresh face to Uruguayan politics. Vazquez is
74-years-old.
While financial markets believe the Broad Front's economic
policies are sound, some analysts say Lacalle Pou is more likely
to rein in an above-target fiscal deficit and an inflation rate
almost in double digits.
Voters also elected lawmakers on Sunday. Neither the Broad
Front nor the National Party was expected to win a majority in
Congress, meaning the next president will face a tougher time
than Mujica in passing laws.
(Additional reporting by Esteban Farat; Writing by Sarah Marsh
and Richard Lough; Editing by Kieran Murray,)