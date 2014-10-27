(Adds new voter comments, parliamentary majority)
By Malena Castaldi
MONTEVIDEO Oct 27 Leftist ruling party
candidate Tabare Vazquez is in a strong position to win
Uruguay's presidential election race after taking a big lead in
the first round of voting, official results showed on Monday.
Vazquez, who was president in 2005-10 and is the ruling
Broad Front's candidate again this time around, won 47.2 percent
of votes in Sunday's election with returns counted from more
than 99 percent of polling stations.
Although he fell short of the 50 percent majority needed for
an outright win, he had a bigger than expected lead over his
closest rival, Luis Lacalle Pou of the center-right National
Party. The two men will now meet in a runoff on Nov. 30.
Lacalle Pou, 41, had just 30.5 percent support in the first
round and while he swiftly secured the endorsement of
third-placed Colorado Party contender Pedro Bordaberry, he faces
an uphill battle to win the runoff.
Bordaberry won just 12.7 percent of the vote and Vazquez is
likely to pick up votes from some smaller parties.
In another boost to Vazquez, the results pointed to a narrow
and unexpected parliamentary majority for the Broad Front.
Lacalle Pou's supporters, many of whom are disenchanted with
rising crime, an ailing healthcare system and tax hikes to
finance welfare programs, were disappointed by the margin of the
first-round defeat.
"I thought Lacalle Pou would end up with a better chance of
winning the runoff," lamented 62-year old pensioner Mirtha
Gomez, who like others said Lacalle Pou's hopes of a
second-round victory looked slim.
Vazquez brought the Broad Front to power in 2005 and won
praise for his blend of pro-market economic policies and welfare
programs. During his five year period, he oversaw steady
economic growth and falling poverty levels.
The constitution barred him from a second consecutive term
in 2010 but his ally Jose Mujica was elected and continued the
model.
"Vazquez inspires confidence because he kicked off the
changes Uruguay is benefiting from today," said Christian
Fraigola, a 37 year-old shopkeeper.
EYES ON INDEPENDENT PARTY
Mujica, 79, a former guerrilla who remains widely liked for
his blunt talk and humble lifestyle, was elected to the Senate
on Sunday.
As president, he has tested the patience of Uruguay's more
conservative voters with liberal reforms, including the
legalization of abortion, gay marriage and the production, sale
and consumption of marijuana.
To his supporters, Lacalle Pou represented a challenge to
Uruguay's political old-guard. Last week said he would seek to
overturn the marijuana law if he won.
"I saw Lacalle Pou as a breath of fresh air," said Oscar
Larrique, a 23-year old student. "He had good ideas about
organizing the economy and ending unnecessary spending."
The center-left Independent Party, whose candidate Pablo
Mieres polled a distant fourth with 3 percent, is now in the
spotlight.
Mieres said his party was undecided on which of the two
candidates to back in the second round and that he would
announce a decision on the weekend.
"We agree on some issues and disagree on others with both
candidates," Mieres told Reuters. "But it's not a matter of
simply adding up points in favor and against to arrive at a
decision."
Many Independent Party voters would likely back Vazquez in
the runoff and analysts said there would be little incentive for
the party's leadership to back Lacalle Pou.
"They are more likely to want to back a winner that could
yield them ministerial positions and power," said Juan Carlos
Doyenart of Montevideo consultancy Interconsult. "Vazquez has
already virtually won the runoff."
