(Updates with Lacalle Pou conceding defeat)
By Malena Castaldi and Esteban Farat
MONTEVIDEO Nov 30 Tabare Vazquez won back his
old job as president of Uruguay in a runoff election on Sunday,
allowing the leftist ruling coalition to extend its decade in
power and roll out a law legalizing the production and sale of
marijuana.
Center-right opposition candidate Luis Lacalle Pou quickly
conceded defeat after three unofficial quick counts showed
Vazquez with over 53 percent support. Lacalle Pou trailed with
about 41 percent of the vote.
Hundreds of ruling Broad Front supporters celebrated along a
main avenue running through the center of the rain-soaked
capital, Montevideo, waving party banners.
Vazquez, 74, will succeed President Jose Mujica, an ally
whose straight-talking, unpretentious style won him widespread
affection in the cattle-farming country of 3.4 million people.
"The country has changed for the better, we are past the
days when people were leaving or children had to eat grass,"
said Demetrio Stavrinakis, 82, who like Mujica was a political
prisoner during Uruguay's 1973-1985 military dictatorship.
"Today I see those dreams we once had have become reality
and I'm overwhelmed with emotion," he added.
Official results trickled in at a snail's pace.
Vazquez was president from 2005 to 2010. His mix of
pro-business economic policies and strong welfare programs
helped kick-start a decade of robust growth and slash poverty
after a deep crisis of the early 2000s.
The son of a union leader who grew up in a working class
district in the capital, Vazquez closed his first term with
approval ratings hitting 70 percent. Like Mujica now, he was
constitutionally barred from holding a second consecutive term.
Vazquez will need to address rising crime and education,
both major concerns of voters. He promises to increase spending
on schools to 6 percent of gross domestic product from 4.5
percent now.
He will also oversee Uruguay's legalization of the
state-controlled production, distribution and sale of cannabis,
although Vazquez was less enthusiastic about the law than Mujica
and has said he might modify it, depending on its impact.
Mujica's reforms to legalize gay marriage, abortion as well
as marijuana cemented Uruguay's reputation as one of Latin
America's most liberal nations, but upset conservative voters.
Lacalle Pou, 41, had threatened to repeal much of the
legislation if he was elected president.
"Legalization of marijuana sends a negative message to young
people that it is good to drug themselves," said pensioner
Blanca Techera, 62, who voted for the National Party candidate.
Lacalle Pou had also promised to tackle rising crime and
rein in a fiscal deficit and inflation.
But the private school-educated lawyer struggled to connect
with working class and rural voters. Vazquez was boosted by the
Broad Front's strong record in power.
The Broad Front narrowly won a majority in Congress in
legislative elections last month, meaning Vazquez will be in
firm control when his term begins on March 1.
(Additional reporting by Gaston Pergola and Esteban Farat;
Writing by Sarah Marsh; Editing by Richard Lough and Kieran
Murray)