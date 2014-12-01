(Updates with final results)
By Malena Castaldi and Esteban Farat
MONTEVIDEO Nov 30 Tabare Vazquez won back his
old job as president of Uruguay in a runoff election on Sunday,
extending the decade-long rule of a leftist coalition and
allowing it to roll out a groundbreaking law that legalizes the
production and sale of marijuana.
Vazquez won comfortably with 52.8 percent support while his
center-right challenger, Luis Lacalle Pou, trailed on 40.5
percent, official results showed late on Sunday night.
Lacalle Pou earlier conceded defeat after quick counts
showed an easy victory for Vazquez, and thousands of ruling
Broad Front supporters streamed through the rain-soaked streets
of Montevideo, waving party banners in celebration.
Vazquez, 74, is a respected oncologist who helped heal rifts
inside the Broad Front in the late 1990s and led it to power in
2005, ending two decades of conservative rule that followed a
military dictatorship.
"I promise to work my utmost but I cannot, should not and do
not want to work alone, I want to count on all Uruguayans,"
Vazquez told party loyalists on Sunday night.
When he was president from 2005 to 2010, his mix of welfare
programs and pro-business policies helped kick-start a decade of
robust growth and slash poverty.
Returning to power, he will succeed President Jose Mujica,
an ally and former guerrilla whose straight-talking,
unpretentious style won him widespread affection in the
cattle-farming country of 3.4 million people.
"A third Broad Front government will show the world that
Uruguay can be progressive and successful, reducing poverty
while boasting an economy performing better than ever," said
pizza chef Richar Martinez, 39, partying in the streets with his
son hoisted on his shoulders.
MARIJUANA LAW
The son of a union leader who grew up in a working class
district in the capital, Vazquez closed his first term with
approval ratings hitting 70 percent. Like Mujica now, he was
constitutionally barred from holding a second consecutive term.
Vazquez will need to address rising crime and education,
both major concerns of voters. He promises to increase spending
on schools while cutting wasteful government spending.
He will also oversee Uruguay's legalization of the
state-controlled production, distribution and sale of cannabis.
Vazquez, who lacks Mujica's folksy charisma, endorsed the
cannabis law but was less enthusiastic about it than the
outgoing president and has said he might modify it, depending on
its impact.
Mujica's reforms to legalize gay marriage and abortion as
well as marijuana cemented Uruguay's reputation as one of Latin
America's most liberal nations, but upset conservative voters.
Lacalle Pou, 41, had threatened to repeal much of the
legislation if he was elected president, but he struggled to
connect with working-class and rural voters.
The Broad Front narrowly won a majority in Congress in
legislative elections last month, meaning Vazquez will be in
firm control when his term begins on March 1.
(Additional reporting by Gaston Pergola and Esteban Farat;
Writing by Sarah Marsh; Editing by Richard Lough and Kieran
Murray)