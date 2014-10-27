MONTEVIDEO Oct 26 Uruguay's ruling coalition candidate Tabare Vazquez acknowledged that Sunday's presidential election was headed for a runoff vote.

Exit polls showed Vazquez of the leftist Broad Front winning some 44 to 46 percent of the vote, leaving him short of the majority required to win outright in the first round. His nearest rival, Luis Lacalle Pou of the center-right National Party, was projected to secure 31 to 33 percent.

Opinion polls ahead of Sunday's vote had shown the two men neck-and-neck in a second round on Nov. 30. (Reporting by Malena Castaldi; Writing by Richard Lough; Editing by Sarah Marsh and Eric Walsh)